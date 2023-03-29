"By TKO in the 7th..." - A Denver Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft Special
**TRADE**
Round 3, Pick 65
The Denver Broncos have traded WR Courtland Sutton & pick 6.195 to the Houston Texans in exchange for picks 3.65, 5.161, and ILB Blake Cashman.
With the 65th pick of the 2023 SteelerFury Board Mock Draft, the Denver Broncos Football Firm of Paton & Payton (via HOU) selects:
Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
If you’re the guy who’s seen as the player brought in with the Courtland Sutton pick, you’d better be able to bring the heat from day one. Spears represents an outstanding 'lightning' complement to the thunder of incumbent Javonte Williams and recently signed free agent acquisition, Samaje Perine. While Spears is not the largest of men, a quick scan of the tape reveals a versatile back with outstanding balance, soft hands, uncommon vision, and Nightcrawler-esque escapability. If he’s not on your radar, yet, this year, I’d suggest you take a few moments to get to know the young man. If he’s starting for an SEC or Big-10 powerhouse, there’s no way we’re talking about him as a possibility at this stage of the Draft.
ILB Blake Cashman: While this may not be viewed as a flashy addition for the Broncos, Cashman was an athletic (9.51 RAS) and highly productive college linebacker coming out of Minnesota in the 2019 NFL Draft and would add excellent depth to an ILB room set to experience some losses in the near future, with an immediate impact on a Denver Broncos Special Teams Unit that struggled mightily in 2022.
Available Players in Consideration:
- Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State
- Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
- B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU