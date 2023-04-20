Denver Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft including blockbuster trades
Round 6, Pick No. 195: Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington
Sean Payton loves his tall, lengthy offensive linemen with wide wingspans and Jaxson Kirkland brings that and more. After losing their main swing tackle Calvin Anderson to the New England Patriots, the Broncos have yet to address that loss with any signing. Therefore, the late rounds of the draft seem to be the most logical solution moving forward.
Kirkland is a very versatile lineman who has experience playing both guard positions and the LT spot. He has quick hands and knows how to use them efficiently as well as being very fundamentally sound.
In general, Kirkland has a ton of experience. He played every season at Washington nearly starting every game dating back to his freshman year and even played a fifth year as a senior. Unfortunately, the pandemic ended his 2020 season only playing in 4 games, and also had a nagging ankle injury that limited his play in 2021.
According to nfldraftbuzz, in 2019 at RG, Kirkland allowed just 6 QB hurries, 1QB hit, and 1 sack in 634 snaps. In 2020, he made the switch to LT and only allowed 2 QB hurries in the 4 games he was able to play in. In 2021, remaining at LT, he allowed 8 QB hurries, 3 QB hits, and 3 sacks in 654 snaps. Finally, in 2022, he allowed an outstanding 5 QB hurries, 2 QB hits, and 0 sacks in 658 snaps.
In the 6th round, Kirkland is certainly a great option for Denver that can fill in virtually anywhere they need him and would bring an excellent motor and display of leadership to the Broncos locker room.