Denver Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft including blockbuster trades
Round 5, Pick No. 149: Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
With Albert Okwuegbunam already dealt to the Green Bay Packers earlier in this mock draft, the pick is in and the Denver Broncos select TE Luke Schoonmaker.
Schoonmaker, who recently held a top-30 visit with the Broncos according to Mike Klis, appears to already have garnered significant interest from the team. He's more of a receiving threat as he isn't the best blocking TE, especially in the run game. Very reliable hands, and rarely any drops for the Wolverines. Brings appreciable vertical speed to his position, running a 4.63-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.
Schoonmaker also has incredible footwork, some of the best at his position in this year's class, and creates a good amount of separation in his routes. There are reps where he needs to do a better job selling his routes but overall, was solid.
Interestingly enough, Sean Payton has made it very well-known he appreciates the TE position and is not afraid to utilize high draft picks on the position, as mentioned by Sayre Bedinger. Payton also seems to not be very fond or high on the current TE room in Denver (besides the newly signed Chris Manhertz):
""...some of it was hard, the evaluation. Some of it was hard.""- Sean Payton on evaluating Greg Dulcich
A very stark and telling statement made by coach Payton that should probably say a lot about how he feels regarding Denver's TE group in 2022. Changes are expected to be made and don't be surprised if the Broncos pick up a TE in the mid-rounds, especially Schoonmaker, to bring some friendly competition for the starting spot in 2023.