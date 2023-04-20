Denver Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft including blockbuster trades
Round 5, Pick No. 139: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
With free agent RB Latavius Murray not expected to be re-signed, the Broncos now need a sufficient RB3 behind Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. As of now, the depth consists of Tony Jones Jr., Tyler Badie, and others therefore, a higher level of talent is needed for competition in that room, and Spears will bring just that.
Not only will Spears bring a competitive spirit ready to work and earn his respect, but he also brings the perfect playstyle and skillset to fit Sean Payton's offensive scheme. Spears has incredible contact balance, beautiful change of direction, a nice burst of acceleration, and stellar awareness. A match made in heaven for Coach Payton.
While some have compared Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs to New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara, I see more of Kamara's game in Spears, actually. The movement, footwork, and ability after contact is almost identical. Just another reason that Spears would be perfect for what Payton wants to run in Denver.
It became evident this off-season that Payton wants to turn this offense into a run-first team therefore, with a skilled RB available like Tyjae Spears, you cannot pass on a player as skilled as he is and as high of a ceiling as he appears to have.