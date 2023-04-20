Denver Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft including blockbuster trades
Round 4, Pick No. 108: Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
If the Broncos want to keep up with the top QBs in their division in Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, they're most definitely going to need to add to their pass rush or else those two top quarterbacks will continue to wreak havoc.
It may appear from an initial glance that Denver already has their two starters locked in at the edge positions in Randy Gregory and Baron Browning and while that is true, there is a bit of displeasure and uncertainty in the overall production and availability in that room. As of now, everything is a matter of potential.
You can never have "too many" edge rushers in this league and the addition of Zach Harrison in the 4th round would be a crucial one for Vance Joseph's defense. George Paton seems to be in love with Ohio State's pass rushers, already selecting Jonathon Cooper in the 7th round of the 2021 Draft as well as Baron Browning in the 3rd round.
While Harrison is more of a prototypical 3-4 defensive end, he has made strides playing on the outside and brings great length, reach, and power to the position. He can play slow at times and tends to capitalize often on second efforts after losing his first rush attack. He can be seen taking very wide angles which typically led to getting stuffed which leads me to believe he will be more impactful and successful in the interior defensive line.
After losing DE Dre'Mont Jones in free agency, Harrison would be a good young option in the mid-rounds that can bring that same versatility making an impact on the edge and the inside near the guards.