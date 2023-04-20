Denver Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft including blockbuster trades
Round 3, Pick No. 78: Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
As expected, the Broncos trade down from the 68th overall pick and deal TE Albert Okwuegbunam to the Green Bay Packers in the process while also acquiring additional draft capital. This trade is a win-win. Despite being a young, athletic TE, the Sean Payton and the Broncos organization seem to keep Okwuegbunam in the dog house and it's probably best both sides move on. Okwuegbunam will go where he is utilized and Denver will look for his replacement in a very deep class.
With the lack of draft capital, Denver needs to make at least one trade-down in this year's draft, and pick 68 seems to be the sweet spot for most mocksters. With the players available, it was best for me to trade down, gather more capital, and select the lengthy corner, Darius Rush.
Rush is an excellent option in the mid-round 3 range that brings a lot of physicality and ranginess to the CB position. His game is very coordinated to what the defensive gameplan and play call is and plays with very professional hips and balance lining up against any sized WR.
Rush also has solid route recognition and brings a level of hard-hitting power that would remind Broncos fans a lot of Kareem Jackson. With the loss of Ronald Darby, the Broncos need to find a compliment to Patrick Surtain ll and someone to reduce pressure from the young Damarri Mathis. Darius Rush fits the mentality and scheme fit of what it means to be a member of the Denver Broncos defense.