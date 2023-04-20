Denver Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft including blockbuster trades
Round 3, Pick No. 67: Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
Joe Tippmann, another prospect that is considered by most experts and analysts to be top 5 at his position in the class, would be a very solid addition to Denver's offensive line.
Mike Klis, Broncos insider for 9News, has hinted a few times there's a very real chance George Paton takes a center early in this year's draft and Tippmann would certainly be the best to pick from. At the time of this pick, I was able to choose from a few other centers such as Ohio State's Luke Wypler, Arkansas' Ricky Stromberg, Michigan's Olusegun Oluwatimi, etc but Tippmann felt like the best pick.
According to nfldraftbuzz, in 2021, starting his first full collegiate season, Tippmann allowed just 2 QB hurries, 2 QB hits, and 0 sacks in 687 total snaps. In 2022, with very similar stats, he allowed 2 QB hurries, 2 QB hits, and 1 sack in 758 snaps. Unbelievably good pass protection.
While Sean Payton has verbally committed to Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry, every option is still on the table as actions speak louder than words. And hopefully one of those actions will start with the selection of the 22-year-old Tippmann.
He possesses really strong hands and has the overwhelming power to shut down defensive tackles at the NFL level. He has the core, flexibility, and IQ of the game to be ready for any pass rush move that is shown to him, and proved it by winning the league MVP award in high school as an offensive lineman!
Tippmann has shown a few disciplinary issues on the field having 6 holding penalties in 2022. However, this shouldn't be a reoccurring issue as he's shown improvement every season of his football career. Tippmann is everything you want in an offensive lineman and his intelligence and strength alone would make him the week 1 starter for the Broncos and an immediate upgrade over Cushenberry.