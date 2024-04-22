Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft after polarizing uniform reveal
Let's celebrate the new uniforms with a Denver Broncos 7-round NFL Mock Draft.
61st Overall Pick (via DET) - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
Getting a QB and a pass rusher with the first two picks is an easy win for the Denver Broncos, who were able to trade down with the Detroit Lions and got Chris Braswell. The Broncos need a true game-wrecker off the EDGE and Braswell could be the finishing touches on this unit that features three other young players in Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto.
73rd Overall Pick (via DET) - Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
The team traded Jerry Jeudy and might trade Courtland Sutton. Even if they don't trade Sutton, wide receiver is still a need, and with them now having to deal with Jim Harbaugh coaching the Los Angeles Chargers, that might give them more reason to try and draft one or more of Harbaugh's former players from Michigan. The Chargers also have a huge need at wide receiver, so half of this selection is just them being petty.
76th Overall Pick - Maason Smith, DT, LSU
Maason Smith has experience with Jamar Cain, the Broncos DL coach who coached the DL at LSU for a short time. It's an obvious fit, as Denver needs another starting-caliber player along the defensive line. The team has added a couple of nice depth pieces along the DL, but they have an urgent need for a difference-maker along the inside.