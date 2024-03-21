Denver Broncos 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Trading out of the first round
In this Denver Broncos mock draft, the team will not make a selection in the first round but still come away with an outstanding haul.
145th Overall - Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Penn State
Needing a viable CB2, the Denver Broncos will hope that Chau Smith-Wade can be that guy. The Denver Broncos could see a year two jump from Riley Moss and surely haven't thrown in the towel yet on Damarri Mathis, but adding another CB cannot hurt.
147th Overall - Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
A wide receiver with the last name McCaffrey coming to the Denver Broncos is only appropriate. It makes sense, and Luke could fill a huge need for the Broncos at WR. He had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2023 with Rice, posing as a receiving and rushing threat.
203rd Overall - Hunter Nourzad, OC, Penn State
With Lloyd Cushenberry cashing in with the Tennessee Titans, the Denver Broncos are surely hoping that one of Luke Wattenberg or Alex Forsyth can be the starting center. Well, adding some more talent to this room in hopes that the OL can remain a strength is a wise idea. Hunter Nourzad has 24 games of college experience.
207th Overall - Blake Watson, RB, Memphis
Ending the mock draft with a running back, Blake Watson rushed for 1,152 yards in 2023 on a strong 6.0 yards per carry. He also added 480 receiving yards and had 17 total touchdowns. As we know, Broncos head coach Sean Payton does love the dual-threat running back, so the Broncos take a chance on Watson with their 207th overall pick.
2025 SF 2nd
2025 GB 3rd
2025 SF 3rd
And with all of the trading down that the Denver Broncos did, they got three more draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including a second-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers. Just think, if Michael Penix Jr ends up not being close to the answer, the Broncos will have this extra draft capital to move up the 2025 NFL Draft board for a certain QB if need be.