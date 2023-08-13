Denver Broncos 6 stock up, 5 stock down after loss to Cardinals
Which Denver Broncos players had their stock rise or fall following their performances in preseason opener?
By Amir Farrell
Broncos stock DOWN after Cardinals game continued
3. OLB Chris Allen
OLB Chris Allen, who I originally believed to be a dark horse to make the team this fall, is now battling for a spot on the practice squad at best. Allen was being shut down basically the entire second half and was not creating any kind of pressure on the quarterback at all. He often struggled to set the edge and use his hands against offensive tackles which is not very encouraging. Allen's best shot at making an impression on the coaching staff at this point is through special teams.
4. QB Jarrett Stidham
For QB Jarrett Stidham, he's definitely had better stat lines before. Entering in the second quarter and starting the majority of the second half, Stidham completed just five passes out of 15 attempts for 50 yards and an interception. Most of his throws were off-target on the night and he did not look like the same player we have seen at training camp the last two weeks. He struggled to get the ball out quickly and efficiently and was not making his proper reads, especially on his horribly anticipated throw that resulted in an interception. The performance isn't a whole lot to worry about, given it is one preseason game, however, Stidham has a lot to improve on from the film review he'll be watching.
5. RB Tony Jones Jr.
Consistently appearing on these lists, free agent pickup Tony Jones Jr. has not had the most exciting offseason for the Broncos. In fact, we have heard many more glaring reviews regarding both younger RBs Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin over the course of the offseason and it's simply due to Jones Jr. not separating himself in any aspect of his game.
Just three rushing attempts for eight yards and one reception for five receiving yards aren't going to cut it for the veteran. These next two preseason games will be very important for the 25-year-old's future.