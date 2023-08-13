Denver Broncos 6 stock up, 5 stock down after loss to Cardinals
Which Denver Broncos players had their stock rise or fall following their performances in preseason opener?
By Amir Farrell
Denver Broncos Stock DOWN vs. Cardinals
1. LT Garett Bolles
Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles' performance against Dennis Gardeck of the Cardinals was not pretty. And that's a generous way of putting it. Bolles constantly allowed pressure throughout the four drives the starters were on the field. He allowed a strip sack on Russell Wilson, which the Broncos were fortunate to recover. His performance could be a factor of returning from the broken leg and playing on a 'not so ideal' field in State Farm Stadium. However, there are no excuses for getting beat multiple times in pass protection and allowing consistent duress to your quarterback's blindside. The left tackle situation will be an interesting one to keep an eye on come regular season and veteran Cameron Fleming may have to step in earlier because of it.
2. CB Tremon Smith
What initially looked like an underrated move for the Broncos' special teams and secondary has now turned into a major head-scratcher following his performance in the preseason opener. Tremon Smith, who the Broncos signed to a two-year, $5M contract earlier this offseason has had a very interesting role with the team. With the Houston Texans, Smith had often returned kicks for the team and occasionally got snaps in the secondary at corner with the versatility to play in the slot as well.
However, since joining the Broncos, he hasn't received a single return rep throughout the offseason and looked atrocious playing corner on Friday night. He had multiple allowed receptions and was being shaken up by simple concept routes. Not to mention, Smith allowed the game-winning touchdown reception in the final seconds of the game on a drag route. Smith has had a few nice practices at camp but for him to earn any opportunity in the secondary, he's going to have to put that performance behind him.