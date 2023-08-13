Denver Broncos 6 stock up, 5 stock down after loss to Cardinals
Which Denver Broncos players had their stock rise or fall following their performances in preseason opener?
By Amir Farrell
Denver Broncos stock UP after preseason opener
4. CB Ja'Quan McMillian
I can't say enough good things about the second-year stud CB Ja'Quan McMillian for the Denver Broncos. During training camp, he has repeatedly shown his ability to stick with receivers in coverage, especially getting reps with the starters. At times, he has gotten beat for first downs, as will any 23-year-old corner. However, in the preseason opener, McMillian was a major bright spot in the secondary when it came to tackling and even blitzed Arizona's QB for a sack in the second half. His pursuit, speed, and athleticism at such a young age are ridiculous and he will prove to be another George Paton gem found in the secondary.
5. OLB Nik Bonitto
Generating a lot of buzz over the course of training camp, Nik Bonitto had high expectations heading into this matchup and didn't disappoint. Throughout the first quarter, it became evident Bonitto is a brand-new player compared to the rookie version of himself. He was flying off the line of the scrimmage often getting a high volume of pressure and looked to be the best pass rusher on the gridiron. A sophomore leap could be in the realm of reality for the Broncos' 2022 second-round pick.
6. DL Elijah Garcia
After being signed off the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad in December of 2022, hopes for DL Elijah Garcia making the active roster have always seemed slim however, with the group appearing more thin than it has in previous years, Garcia may have some serious roster life within reach, especially considering the performance he put out on the field on Friday night. During a series, Garcia came home for two sacks in the span of just three plays. He also added along three tackles throughout the night and looked solid in the run game. The Broncos have a history of building their defensive linemen from the ground up and not always drafting early-round talent. 25-year-old Elijah Garcia could be next.