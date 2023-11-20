Denver Broncos 6 stock up, 2 stock down following primetime win over Vikings
Who's stock is moving up or down this week following Denver's fourth straight victory?
By Amir Farrell
Denver Broncos Stock Down:
LB Alex Singleton
Tackling just continues to become a massive issue for the newly paid linebacker Alex Singleton. Dating back to Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, the veteran defender has struggled to stop the run and complete basic routine tackles that he was so skilled at in 2022. Singleton missed a handful of tackles on Sunday night and is becoming a bit of a liability in Denver's run defense. With seven games remaining, tackling will need to be a main focus of improvement for the once-tackling machine.
P Riley Dixon
It definitely was not punter Riley Dixon's night on Sunday. Dixon punted four times for 217 yards while having net yardage of 37 and 39 yards on his first two punts which is certainly not ideal. Later in the game, the vet had a punt travel 68 yards but bounced into the endzone for a touchback wasting an opportunity for poor opponent starting field position.