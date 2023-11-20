Denver Broncos 6 stock up, 2 stock down following primetime win over Vikings
Who's stock is moving up or down this week following Denver's fourth straight victory?
By Amir Farrell
CB Ja'Quan McMillian
Nickel cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian is the true definition of a playmaker at his position. The second-year corner intercepted Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs early in the fourth quarter putting the Broncos in prime field position inside the 10-yard line eventually shifting the momentum of the entire game. McMillian totaled two tackles, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery, and an interception in the win.
LB Josey Jewell
Veteran inside linebacker Josey Jewell proved yet again that he is the glue to Denver's defense and is far and away the best at his position on the team. The sixth-year defender made strong tackles all night and was also responsible for the interception that was thrown to his teammate Ja'Quan McMillian early in the fourth quarter. On top of that, Jewell also had a fumble recovery late in the third quarter that gave the Broncos offense the ball in a favorable field position. If he continues to play this well, a third contract to stay in Denver may not be completely out of the picture.
S Justin Simmons
On his 30th birthday, All-Pro safety Justin Simmons came ready to play. The star defensive back had four tackles along with three extremely clutch pass breakups that essentially won the game for the Broncos late in the fourth quarter. Minnesota was in desperation mode to enter field goal territory to win the game on the final drive however, Simmons had different plans. He completely clamped star tight end T.J. Hockenson on multiple occasions and was a big reason why the Broncos came out on top with the victory.
K Wil Lutz
In his first season with the Broncos, kicker Wil Lutz has been nearly automatic on field goal attempts and was especially so on Sunday night in the win over Minnesota. Lutz converted all five of his field goal attempts totaling 15 points alone. One missed kick and the Broncos would have likely lost this game -- big props to the vet.