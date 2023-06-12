Denver Broncos 6 roster sleepers on offense for 2023 season
Denver Broncos 2023 roster sleeper: Isaiah Prince, OT
At one point this offseason, it felt like the Denver Broncos might go into the 2023 regular season with Garett Bolles, Mike McGlinchey, and virtually no one else at the offensive tackle position. Thankfully, the team signed veteran Cameron Fleming to come in and shore up the depth, getting some much-needed experience and insurance.
But before the Cam Fleming signing, the plan was seemingly for the Denver Broncos to trot out reserve/futures contract player Isaiah Prince as the top backup offensive tackle. That was certainly not a plan that inspired a ton of confidence among the fan base, but now that the pressure is "off" a bit, I think we can look at the addition of Isaiah Prince a little more optimistically.
Prince was a sixth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins out of Ohio State back in 2019. He appeared in 19 games over the course of his first three years in the NFL, including starting six games between his time with the Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals. With nearly 36-inch arms, Prince has some tremendous physical traits and tools worth developing, and now offensive line coach Zach Strief will have the chance to wake people up on this particular sleeper.
The Denver Broncos need to find some diamonds in the rough on the offensive line. The investment simply hasn't been there when you look at this team in the NFL Draft at the tackle position. The Broncos have virtually been immune to doing so. Hitting on a younger player like Prince as a reserve/futures player would be a really big win for the Broncos, especially after losing their swing tackle -- Calvin Anderson -- to the New England Patriots this offseason.