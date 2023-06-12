Denver Broncos 6 roster sleepers on offense for 2023 season
Denver Broncos roster sleeper in 2023: Jalen Virgil, WR
It feels a little bit like cheating to call Jalen Virgil a roster sleeper after he made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2022. Virgil became a pretty core special teams player for the Denver Broncos in 2022, playing 111 special teams snaps among the nine games he appeared in.
When the Broncos landed Jalen Virgil last offseason out of Appalachian State, he was pretty unanimously considered to be one of the team's top UDFA pickups. Of course, he delivered with a ton of big plays in the preseason and the Broncos couldn't keep him off the roster, especially after Tim Patrick's season-ending injury.
Now, we enter the 2023 season with renewed expectations at the receiver position. The team's top playmakers are back, including Tim Patrick, and the Broncos used their top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on the wide receiver position when they drafted Marvin Mims out of Oklahoma. After the Mims pick and the signing of Marquez Callaway in free agency, where does a player like Jalen Virgil fit in?
Well, he fits in where he forces his way in, in my opinion. The Broncos may have their top five spots set at the receiver position with the additions of Mims and Callaway. Depending on what this staff thinks of KJ Hamler, the top six positions might be set. But don't be shocked if Jalen Virgil lights it up again in training camp and preseason play, forcing his way onto the roster some way somehow.
Just like Tyler Badie's first NFL reception went for a touchdown, Jalen Virgil made a huge impression with his first NFL reception as well.
It was this kind of explosive play from Virgil that had the entire Denver Broncos fan base wondering why it took until halfway through the season to see the guy actually get some playing time. Unfortunately, that touchdown catch from Virgil would only end up being one of two receptions he had on the entire season.
Virgil has the size and speed to make it long-term in the NFL. He's got legit sub-4.4 speed and you see that on display pretty much every time he touches the ball. Considering he's got a team-friendly contract, multiple yeas left on his deal, and plays special teams, any progression from Virgil in year two could necessitate a roster spot moving forward.