Denver Broncos 6 roster sleepers on offense for 2023 season
No matter how obvious you think the 53-man roster projection might be in June, things are bound to change -- perhaps even dramatically -- between now and the end of July. Players will have the opportunity to step up and impress when the pads go on at training camp. There are no roster cut mandates after preseason games, so some of the top Denver Broncos roster sleepers might even have three full games to put themselves out there and make their case for a spot on the team.
Which players on the offensive side of the ball are being slept on the most right now? This isn't necessarily going to be a look at the longest of longshots to make the team in 2023, but certainly a look through every position group at players that are being slept on by most, if not everyone.
Let's make our picks for top Denver Broncos roster sleepers head into the final week of mandatory OTAs before the team breaks for the Summer.
Denver Broncos top 6 roster sleepers for 2023: Offense
1. Jarrett Guarantano, QB
Jarrett Guarantano wasn't the most recently added QB to the roster, so naturally I think right now he's being the most heavily slept on. I actually quite like the idea of the Denver Broncos going into the season with Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham, and Ben DiNucci as their top three quarterbacks, but a scenario does exist where Jarrett Guarantano goes out and plays well enough to earn the QB3 spot.
The Broncos' scouting department identified him as a player worth taking a shot on last year after he spent the 2022 preseason with Arizona where he played pretty well.
Guarantano was undrafted in 2022 out of Washington State although he spent the vast majority of his collegiate career with the Tennessee Volunteers program. Back in the 2016 recruiting cycle, Guarantano was considered one of the best dual-threat prospects in the country. He was a four-star prospect who committed to Tennessee along with a number of other recognizable names who have been with the Denver Broncos, or are still currently with the team.
2016 Tennessee Volunteers commits with Broncos ties
- QB Jarrett Guarantano
- WR Brandon Johnson
- WR Marquez Callaway
- EDGE Jonathan Kongbo
Sean Payton had some decent success with a Tennessee player from the class of 2015: Alvin Kamara, star running back for the Saints.
Guarantano, however, faces pretty long odds of making the Denver Broncos' roster. Especially when you consider the arrival of Ben DiNucci earlier this offseason. With that being said, there's very little we know about Guarantano in orange and blue. We know he's got physical traits. We know his talent has largely carried him this far because he only played nine games from 2020-21 before getting signed to multiple NFL rosters.
If he's that talented, we might be sleeping on him a little too much.