Denver Broncos 53-man roster projection just ahead of training camp
- How many QBs will the team keep?
- Competition at kicker will be interesting
- Wide receiver will be the most competitive position
Cornerback (6): Patrick Surtain, Damarri Mathis, K'Waun Williams, Riley Moss, Tremon Smith, Essang Bassey
Cuts: Art Green, Delonte Hood, Ja'Quan McMillian, Faion Hicks
Similar to the wide receiver position, there should be some spirited competition at cornerback to make this team. In my mind, the first four (Surtain, Mathis, Williams and Moss) are all going to make this team.
Tremon Smith will make the team but more for his ability to return kicks than his play on the defensive side of the ball. Essang Bassey gets the last spot, narrowly edging out Ja'Quan McMillian and Art Green, who I think may be the best undrafted player from this year's lot.
The Broncos would likely place two of those players that were cut on the practice squad.