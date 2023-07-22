Fansided
Predominantly Orange

Denver Broncos 53-man roster projection just ahead of training camp

- How many QBs will the team keep?

- Competition at kicker will be interesting

- Wide receiver will be the most competitive position

By Travis Wakeman

Aug 10, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tackle Garett Bolles (72) talks with safety Caden
Aug 10, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tackle Garett Bolles (72) talks with safety Caden / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
8 of 11
Next
Denver Broncos, Josey Jewell
Nov 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman (33) / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster projection

Inside linebacker (4): Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton, Drew Sanders, Jonas Griffith

Cuts: Justin Strnad, Ray Wilborn, Seth Benson

This might be the most cut-and-dry prediction of any position group as the starters are solid and the backups behind them are as well.

Rookie Drew Sanders is a player the team could tinker with in order to get him on the field despite being behind Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell. He is a better pass-rusher than both of those guys and will be in the starting lineup sooner rather than later.

Seth Benson is a player who could steal a roster spot as a depth linebacker and special teams player with a good summer. He will almost certainly be on the practice squad if not.

But if the Broncos decide not to keep nine offensive linemen, as projected here, Benson could make the team outright.

Home/Broncos Roster