Denver Broncos 53-man roster projection just ahead of training camp
- How many QBs will the team keep?
- Competition at kicker will be interesting
- Wide receiver will be the most competitive position
Denver Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
Inside linebacker (4): Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton, Drew Sanders, Jonas Griffith
Cuts: Justin Strnad, Ray Wilborn, Seth Benson
This might be the most cut-and-dry prediction of any position group as the starters are solid and the backups behind them are as well.
Rookie Drew Sanders is a player the team could tinker with in order to get him on the field despite being behind Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell. He is a better pass-rusher than both of those guys and will be in the starting lineup sooner rather than later.
Seth Benson is a player who could steal a roster spot as a depth linebacker and special teams player with a good summer. He will almost certainly be on the practice squad if not.
But if the Broncos decide not to keep nine offensive linemen, as projected here, Benson could make the team outright.