Denver Broncos 53-man roster projection just ahead of training camp
- How many QBs will the team keep?
- Competition at kicker will be interesting
- Wide receiver will be the most competitive position
Edge Rushers (6): Baron Browning, Frank Clark, Randy Gregory, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Christopher Allen
Cuts: Aaron Patrick, Marcus Haynes, Thomas Incoom
The team is going to keep most of the edge rushers on the roster around and the first five seem pretty likely to be part of the final roster barring an injury. However, Baron Browning could begin the year on the PUP list, which would shake this up a bit.
The final spot could come down to any of these guys but Christopher Allen, a promising undrafted rookie last season who missed the entire year with an injury, gets the nod as he still looks to have much more promise than a lot of people realize.