Denver Broncos 53-man roster projection just ahead of training camp

- How many QBs will the team keep?

- Competition at kicker will be interesting

- Wide receiver will be the most competitive position

By Travis Wakeman

Aug 10, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tackle Garett Bolles (72) talks with safety Caden
Aug 10, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tackle Garett Bolles (72) talks with safety Caden / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos, Frank Clark
Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) greets

Denver Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster projection

Edge Rushers (6): Baron Browning, Frank Clark, Randy Gregory, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Christopher Allen

Cuts: Aaron Patrick, Marcus Haynes, Thomas Incoom

The team is going to keep most of the edge rushers on the roster around and the first five seem pretty likely to be part of the final roster barring an injury. However, Baron Browning could begin the year on the PUP list, which would shake this up a bit.

The final spot could come down to any of these guys but Christopher Allen, a promising undrafted rookie last season who missed the entire year with an injury, gets the nod as he still looks to have much more promise than a lot of people realize.

