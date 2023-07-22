Denver Broncos 53-man roster projection just ahead of training camp
- How many QBs will the team keep?
- Competition at kicker will be interesting
- Wide receiver will be the most competitive position
Defensive Line (5): D.J. Jones, Zach Allen, Eyioma Uwazurike, Matt Henningsen, Tyler Lancaster
Cuts: Mike Purcell, Jonathan Harris, Jordan Jackson, Elijah Garcia, PJ Mustipher, Jordan Jackson, Haggai Ndubuisi
D.J. Jones and Zach Allen are going to anchor this defensive line, but others are going to need to step up. The team will stick with second-year players Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen and for the last spot, the veteran Tyler Lancaster ends up beating out Mike Purcell.
From the cuts list, there are some good practice squad candidates, including undrafted free agent Mustipher.