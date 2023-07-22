Denver Broncos 53-man roster projection just ahead of training camp
- How many QBs will the team keep?
- Competition at kicker will be interesting
- Wide receiver will be the most competitive position
Denver Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
Offensive Line (9): Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey, Lloyd Cushenberry, Cam Fleming, Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth, Isaiah Prince
Cuts: Quinn Bailey, Kyle Fuller, Christian DiLauro, Henry Byrd, Alex Palczewski, Will Sherman, Demontrey Jacobs
This is another tough group to evaluate, though the starting tackles (Garett Bolles, Mike McGlinchey) and starting guards (Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz) are basically set. The questions start with the center position.
The Broncos end up sticking with Lloyd Cushenberry here but the leash is short, which is why both Luke Wattenberg (who can also play guard) and Alex Forsyth both make the team.
Cam Fleming is a tremendous swing tackle and bringing him back was one of the most underrated moves the team made this offseason. The last spot goes to Isaiah Prince, who would just add more depth but the team may only keep eight offensive linemen.
He may be the shakiest player on this list.