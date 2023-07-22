Fansided
Denver Broncos 53-man roster projection just ahead of training camp

- How many QBs will the team keep?

- Competition at kicker will be interesting

- Wide receiver will be the most competitive position

By Travis Wakeman

Aug 10, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tackle Garett Bolles (72) talks with safety Caden
Denver Broncos, Greg Dulcich
Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich (80) is tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Joshua Kalu (28) / George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA

Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster projection

Tight end (4): Greg Dulcich, Chris Manhertz, Adam Trautman, Albert Okwuegbunam

Cuts: Tommy Hudson, Nate Adkins

The Broncos have an emerging young tight end in Greg Dulcich and Chris Manhertz will add to the team's plan to be a run-first offense. The trade during this past draft for Adam Trautman indicated that the team could move on from Albert Okwuegbunam, a player who has been a disappointment, but he gets one more opportunity here.

Okwuegbunam is still only 25 years old and unlike in the case of Hamler, who can't stay healthy, he is a player that just hasn't been given the opportunities with two different coaching staffs. Can Payton and his staff be the ones to unlock his true potential?

