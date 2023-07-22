Denver Broncos 53-man roster projection just ahead of training camp
- How many QBs will the team keep?
- Competition at kicker will be interesting
- Wide receiver will be the most competitive position
Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
Tight end (4): Greg Dulcich, Chris Manhertz, Adam Trautman, Albert Okwuegbunam
Cuts: Tommy Hudson, Nate Adkins
The Broncos have an emerging young tight end in Greg Dulcich and Chris Manhertz will add to the team's plan to be a run-first offense. The trade during this past draft for Adam Trautman indicated that the team could move on from Albert Okwuegbunam, a player who has been a disappointment, but he gets one more opportunity here.
Okwuegbunam is still only 25 years old and unlike in the case of Hamler, who can't stay healthy, he is a player that just hasn't been given the opportunities with two different coaching staffs. Can Payton and his staff be the ones to unlock his true potential?