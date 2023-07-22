Fansided
Denver Broncos 53-man roster projection just ahead of training camp

- How many QBs will the team keep?

- Competition at kicker will be interesting

- Wide receiver will be the most competitive position

By Travis Wakeman

Aug 10, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tackle Garett Bolles (72) talks with safety Caden / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster projection

Running back/Fullback (4): Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Tyler Badie, Michael Burton

Cuts: Tony Jones, Jr., Jaleel McLaughlin

The health of starting running back Javonte Williams will be one of the biggest questions for the team to answer this summer. If he is fully recovered from the devastating knee injury that ended his 2022 season, then the Broncos should be more than fine with what they have.

If not, a big hole could open that career backup Samaje Perine may not be ready to fill.

Tyler Badie is going to be the player to watch this summer. He has a chance to become a real weapon in this offense. Jones is there if Badie can't prove he is ready and McLaughlin may have some appeal to end up on the practice squad.

Payton has turned small running backs who can catch into effective players before, so the "size" thing can't be a major issue when evaluating these guys in this offense.

