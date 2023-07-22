Fansided
Denver Broncos 53-man roster projection just ahead of training camp

- How many QBs will the team keep?

- Competition at kicker will be interesting

- Wide receiver will be the most competitive position

By Travis Wakeman

Aug 10, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tackle Garett Bolles (72) talks with safety Caden
Aug 10, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tackle Garett Bolles (72) talks with safety Caden / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos, Riley Dixon
Dec 31, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos punter Riley Dixon (9) punts the ball in the first / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster projection

Specialists (3)

Placekicker: Brett Maher

Punter: Riley Dixon

Long Snapper: Mitchell Fraboni

There isn't much to evaluate here outside of the kicking competition which is now between Brett Maher and Elliott Fry. The Broncos just brought in Maher, signaling that they weren't 100 percent satisfied with only Fry, which should surprise no one.

I have Maher winning this competition and getting the job, at least initially, but I do think Payton and the front office will be looking at the waiver wire following roster cuts by the 31 other teams to see if there is someone they like more.

The same could be said for the long snapper position, where Mitchell Fraboni is a player that the new coaching staff inherited. He took over as the team's long snapper last October.

The team also brought Riley Dixon back this offseason for his second run with the team and his position should be safe.

