Denver Broncos 53-man roster projection just ahead of training camp
- How many QBs will the team keep?
- Competition at kicker will be interesting
- Wide receiver will be the most competitive position
Denver Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
Safety (4): Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, JL Skinner
Cuts: Delarrin Turner-Yell, P.J. Locke, Devon Key
Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns will make the roster unless someone like Delarrin Turner-Yell is just too good to cut loose and then you could see a surprise cut in Jackson.
JL Skinner was in jeopardy of starting the season on the PUP list after tearing his pectoral muscle in preparation for the scouting combine, which caused him to fall down draft boards. But a recent report from Broncos insider Mike Klis suggests that may not happen.
Skinner looks like a huge value talent in the spot the Broncos took him so the team may not want to subject him to waivers by cutting him. P.J. Locke has been a key contributor on special teams in recent years.
The one thing to watch for this summer would be if the younger players on the roster (Turner-Yell, Skinner) are just too good to pass up. The team also wants to be much better on special teams this year and that could keep Locke around as well.
All of that taken into consideration together could lead to the team allowing the veteran Jackson, who is now 35 years old, to go.