Denver Broncos 53-man roster prediction post-2023 NFL Draft
Denver Broncos post-draft roster predictions: Edge and Linebacker
Edge rushers: 5 - 49/53
- Randy Gregory
- Baron Browning
- Nik Bonitto
- Jonathon Cooper
- Jake Martin
Other than safety, this group might have the most established top-five on the roster. I think the Broncos could look to another veteran to raise the floor of this group, but this group of five illustrates exactly why the team didn't need to spend a third-round pick on another wild card at the position.
There's a reason why the top guys at this position don't last past day one, even some with minor concerns. This is a premium position and the most well-rounded players get drafted high. The Broncos need to see if they can get a return on the Randy Gregory investment, and they should be excited about what they saw from Baron Browning in his first year as a full-time edge.
Nik Bonitto had a tough go in his rookie year, but he was a rookie. Let's see what year two brings.
Jake Martin and Jonathon Cooper provide you very solid depth off the edge as well as the ability to contribute in your core four special teams units.
Linebacker: 4 - 53/53
- Josey Jewell
- Alex Singleton
- Jonas Griffith
- Drew Sanders
The Broncos have one of the most underrated linebacker duos in the league in Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton. Seeing those two together for another season is going to be a lot of fun, especially considering the fact that Singleton has now signed a three-year, big-money contract to come back to the team.
Jonas Griffith was projected to be the team's big breakout defensive player last season before injuries ruined that, and I don't think his talent has gone anywhere.
In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Broncos added Drew Sanders, who will play immediately on special teams and also give the Broncos a versatile weapon at the position who can float as a pass rusher.