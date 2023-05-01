Denver Broncos 53-man roster prediction post-2023 NFL Draft
Offensive Line: 9 - 25/53
- Garett Bolles, OT
- Mike McGlinchey, OT
- Ben Powers, OG
- Quinn Meinerz, OG
- Lloyd Cushenberry, C
- Kyle Fuller, IOL
- Isaiah Prince, OT
- Luke Wattenberg
- Alex Forsyth, IOL
As of right now, I don't think there's a really straightforward situation for the Broncos at the offensive tackle position, at least that we can really know at this point of the offseason. The team added Isaiah Prince as a futures contract player and he has some experience in the past. He might be the top option to be the swing tackle this coming season currently on the roster, unless one of the Broncos' new UDFAs turns out to be something.
The wild card option as a swing tackle could end up being Luke Wattenberg, who played some tackle in college and has the frame (and athleticism) to play that position at the NFL level as well. We will have to see what new OL coach Zach Strief thinks about the idea/possibility.
The interior offensive line got an upgrade in free agency from the addition of Ben Powers, but people are pretty annoyed that the Broncos didn't do more to upgrade the center position. There is still time to do that, of course, whether they want to sign veteran Ben Jones, trade for former Saints first-round pick Cesar Ruiz, or something else. At any rate, it does feel like the Broncos put some confidence behind Lloyd Cushenberry III, something nobody really saw coming. If that's the case, hopefully we see the "why" behind it rather quickly.