Denver Broncos 53-man roster prediction post-2023 NFL Draft
Wide receiver: 7 - 16/53
- Jerry Jeudy
- Courtland Sutton
- Tim Patrick
- Marquez Callaway
- Marvin Mims
- KJ Hamler/Jalen Virgil
- Lil'Jordan Humphrey (TE hybrid)
Here's a bit of controversy early on. First things first, let's get one thing out of the way: Barring a trade, I think the top five at this position of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Marquez Callaway, and Marvin Mims are relatively set in stone. The last time Callaway was with Sean Payton (2021) he had a breakout season with 46 receptions for 698 yards and 6 touchdowns, averaging over 15 yards per reception.
As a WR4, he's really nice and inexpensive depth. The question is, will all of the top three guys be around when training camp and preseason play are done? The Broncos were apparently pretty close to dealing Courtland Sutton to the Baltimore Ravens at one point, we'll see if any of those rumors get fired up again as the season gets closer.
At any rate, I like that the Broncos held onto their receivers for the time being. The 2024 NFL Draft is much better overall than the 2023 class on paper, and adding picks next year is the move if they're going to deal a receiver. Not to mention, it makes much more sense for Sean Payton to get a look at these guys on the field together and see for himself over the course of the offseason whether he wants to trade someone. Let their on-field work determine it, not just a roster numbers game or your 2024 NFL Draft war chest.
After a pectoral injury this offseason, I don't know that we're going to see KJ Hamler on the field at all in training camp or the preseason. Could this lead to him being a surprise cut? Maybe. If I were the Broncos, I would keep him at least on the PUP. Let's say he is healthy enough to play, though -- I would certainly try to keep him around. If Hamler has to start the year on the PUP list, then I think we're going to see Jalen Virgil as the next guy up. Of all the guys at the back end of this position, he's arguably the most dynamic and most talented, and he brings with him a rookie season full of special teams reps to build on.
Then you have the subject of Lil'Jordan Humphrey. He's a known commodity to this coaching staff and he can frankly do a lot of similar things the Broncos would be asking of Albert Okwuegbunam, a pass-catching specialist at the TE position. Although the Broncos don't really have great depth at tight end on this overall roster, I think we could see Albert O. as a possible camp cut or trade candidate. If they aren't going to use him, hopefully they can get something from another team in a trade. But I wouldn't be surprised if a 53-man roster spot came down to Humphrey and Okwuegbunam.