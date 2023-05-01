Denver Broncos 53-man roster prediction post-2023 NFL Draft
Running Back: 4 - 9/53
- Javonte Williams
- Samaje Perine
- Tony Jones Jr
- Michael Burton (FB)
I think the number of players at running back is somewhat of a gimme at this point (four total, including the fullback) but which players? That is the big question right now. The Broncos have a major question mark at the top of the depth chart right now with Javonte Williams still recovering from a major injury suffered early last season.
There is some hope and optimism that he will be able to play this year, but to think he will be at full strength and ready to roll by week one? I think that would be a bit ridiculous to assume, but the Broncos and their medical staff certainly know more than I do. With that being said, the Broncos should be on the lookout for some additional help in free agency at the running back position, but time will tell if they agree with that.
As of right now, Samaje Perine is slated to receive the bulk of the offseason work as the team's RB1, and that puts the Broncos in a very interesting position. This is a team that wants to pound the ball on the ground, and Perine hasn't had 100 carries in a single season since his rookie year with Washington back in 2017.
The Broncos brought in Tony Jones Jr. in free agency, and he'll be competing with the likes of Tyler Badie, Damarea Crockett, Tyreik McAllister, and rookie free agents Emanuel Wilson and Jaleel McLaughlin for a backup spot.
Michael Burton came over from Kansas City in free agency, and I don't think the Broncos signed him just for the fun of it. He will play fullback and a key role on special teams, effectively replacing Andrew Beck (Texans) on the roster.