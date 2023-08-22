Denver Broncos 53 man roster prediction heading into Preseason Week 3
• Undrafted rookie easily makes the team
• Do the Broncos have a concern on the EDGE?
• The safeties remain deep in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
Safety (5):
Justin Simmons
Kareem Jackson
Caden Sterns
JL Skinner
P.J. Locke
Justin Simmons is the star at safety for Denver. A three-time All-Pro, Simmons signed a four-year, $61 million contract ahead of the 2021 season and has continued to serve as one of the top safeties in the game.
Kareem Jackson, a former cornerback for the Houston Texans, has found a new life late in his career as a safety for Denver. Behind them, they have an up-and-coming player in Caden Sterns who has four picks over the past two seasons.
Rookie J.L. Skinner was added in Round 6 and could be a steal. He's a hard hitter who can develop into a starter if he improves his deep coverage skill. The final spot goes to P.J. Locke, giving them a veteran presence off the bench.
Specialists (3):
Brett Maher
Riley Dixon
Mithcell Fraboni
Brett Maher was one of the best kickers in the NFL throughout the 2022 campaign. He hit 29-of-32 field goals on the season and had a couple of game-winners for Dallas. But then in the playoffs, he fell apart. Maher missed five extra points in two games and the Cowboys moved on. He now re-joins Sean Payton, as the two were together for a short time in 2021 while WIll Lutz was injured.
Riley Dixon returns to Denver after playing there in 2016 and 2017. He had 48.4 yards per punt for the Rams last season and can flip the field in a hurry.
Last, but not least, is Mitchell Fraboni. The long snapper returns for his second season even though recent competition was added.