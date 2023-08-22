Denver Broncos 53 man roster prediction heading into Preseason Week 3
• Undrafted rookie easily makes the team
• Do the Broncos have a concern on the EDGE?
• The safeties remain deep in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
Linebackers (4):
Josey Jewell
Alex Singleton
Drew Sanders
Jonas Griffith
Josey Jewell missed the majority of the 2021 campaign with a pectoral injury but bounced back in a big way this past season. He had 128 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two picks. He remains the top linebacker and will start inside with Alex Singleton.
Added last season after spending three years with the Philadelphia Eagles, Singleton was all over the field for Denver. He didn’t have the splash plays that Jewell did (no sacks or interceptions) but recorded 163 tackles on the year.
They go with just two reserves behind them with Drew Sandwrs and Jonas Griffith. Sanders is a third-round pick that could develop into a starter one day. Griffith is entering year three and has 46 tackles in each of the past two seasons.
Cornerback (5):
Patrick Surtain II
Damarri Mathis
K'Waun Williams
Riley Moss
Tremon Smith
Patrick Surtain had a great season according to PFF in 2022, finishing with the second-highest grade at the position. He now has 118 tackles and six picks over the past two seasons and is expected to do even more going forward.
The rest of the depth chart needs to step up some. Damarri Mathis and K'Waun Williams were in the middle tier according to PFF but Mathis could be a potential breakout star. They'll have to fight off former late-round pick Tremon Smith and 2023 third-rounder Riley Moss.