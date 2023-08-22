Denver Broncos 53 man roster prediction heading into Preseason Week 3
• Undrafted rookie easily makes the team
• Do the Broncos have a concern on the EDGE?
• The safeties remain deep in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
Defensive Line (6):
Zach Allen
D.J. Jones
Jonathan Harris
P.J. Mustipher
Matt Henningsen
Mike Purcell
Zach Allen was added this offseason and should be a help along the defensive line — although it won’t be easy to replace Dre’Mont Jones. D.J. Jones is in the middle of the three-man line and does a lot of the dirty work. Jonathan Harris rounds out the starters.
On the bench, Matt Henningsen is entering year two and P.J. Mustipher is a promising rookie out of Penn State. Veteran Mike Purcell makes it as a backup nose tackle but his spot isn’t guaranteed at this point especially if they want to go deeper at defensive end.
EDGE (5):
Randy Gregory
Frank Clark
Nik Bonitto
Baron Browning
Jonathon Cooper
It was less than encouraging to see Randy Gregory on the field well into the third quarter of the Broncos' last preseason game. The former Cowboy was supposed to be their top pass rusher when they signed him in 2022 but he had just two sacks in six games played.
They added Frank a Clark as insurance and still hope 2022 second-round pick Nik Bonitto can develop into a weapon. Baron Browning is entering his third season and had five sacks a year ago.
Former seventh-round pick Jonathon Cooper rounds out the edge corps.