Denver Broncos 53 man roster prediction heading into Preseason Week 3
• Undrafted rookie easily makes the team
• Do the Broncos have a concern on the EDGE?
• The safeties remain deep in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
Offensive Line (10):
Garrett Bolles
Ben Powers
Lloyd Cushenberry
Quinn Meinerz
Mike McGlinchey
Cam Fleming
Isaiah Prince
Kyle Fuller
Alex Forsyth
Quinn Bailey
This offseason, the Broncos went out and signed Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey in an effort to shore up their offensive line. So far, it doesn’t seem as though everything is fixed. Powers hasn’t been great in pass protection and McGlinchey was struggling in camp before suffering a sprained knee. They’ll still start, as long as McGlinchey is back that is, and will be joined by Garrett Bolles, Lloyd Cushenberry, and Quinn Meinerz.
They do have solid backup tackles with veterans Cam Fleming and Isaiah Prince. As for the interior, they go with Kyle Fuller, Alex Forsythe, and Quinn Bailey. Don’t be surprised if they keep an eye on waivers, meaning not all of the interior reserves are safe.