Denver Broncos 53 man roster prediction heading into Preseason Week 3
• Undrafted rookie easily makes the team
• Do the Broncos have a concern on the EDGE?
• The safeties remain deep in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
Wide Receiver (5):
Jerry Jeudy
Courtland Sutton
Marvin Mims, Jr.
Marquez Callaway
Lil’Jordan Humphrey
Denver suffered another major blow this season when Tim Patrick tore his Achilles in practice. Not only does it hurt their depth chart but it’s awful to see him go down after missing all of 2022 with a torn ACL — which was also suffered in practice and happened almost exactly one year prior to the Achilles injury.
With him out, the Broncos will have Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Marvin Mims, Jr. as their top three receivers. Marquez Callaway also makes it and had just 158 yards last season with New Orleans. But in 2021 when working with Sean Payton, he had 698 yards and six touchdowns.
Kendall Hinton is edged out by Lil’Jordan Humprhey who spent three seasons with the Saints. He knows Payton’s offense and Hinton did himself no favors with a poor outing on Saturday.
Tight End (4):
Greg Dulcich
Adam Trautman
Albert Okwuegbunam
Chris Manhertz
The tight ends were a disappointment in 2022 for Denver, especially Albert Okwuegbunam. After trading Noah Fant to Seattle in the Russell Wilson deal, he was hyped as the new pass-catching threat but had just 95 yards on 10 receptions. Their best weapon at the position ended up being Greg Dulcich, their rookie third-round pick from UCLA. He finished with 411 yards and will be the starter this year.
Adam Trautman should be the second tight end, as he too came over from the Saints. Chris Manhertz was another free-agent addition and makes the roster as a blocking tight end. He also spent time with Payton back in 2016 although he played just three games with them. He’s since been with the Panthers and Jaguars and has 24 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns in seven seasons.