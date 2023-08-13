Denver Broncos 53-man roster prediction after preseason opener
- Notable veterans in secondary let go?
- How many WRs will make it?
- More free agents on the way?
Defensive backs: 11 (53/53)
Cornerbacks
Pat Surtain II
Damarri Mathis
K'Waun Williams
Ja'Quan McMillian
Riley Moss
Essang Bassey
Fabian Moreau
This would include a "surprise" cut of Tremon Smith, whose preseason involvement seems to indicate one of two things: Either the Broncos feel like he needs as many reps at corner as he can truly get, or he's on the roster bubble. The fact that the team brought in Fabian Moreau might be telling of the team's true intentions with Tremon Smith.
Riley Moss will be carried on the initial roster but could go to temporary IR after rosters are turned in, and we could see Smith simply cut as a procedural move before being brought back since the Broncos are already paying him over $2 million to be on the team.
Safety
Justin Simmons
Caden Sterns
PJ Locke
Delarrin Turner-Yell
The recent injury to Justin Simmons might complicate this, but it feels like the writing could be on the wall with veteran Kareem Jackson. The Broncos re-signed K-Jack this offseason but he appears to be running behind Caden Sterns as far as the depth chart is concerned. Even though the Broncos list them as "slash" starters, I think K-Jack could be a surprise cut.
Especially if Delarrin Turner-Yell continues to impress on special teams and in the defensive reps he's given. The Broncos have Turner-Yell on three more years of team control and might not want to compromise that by subjecting him to waivers.