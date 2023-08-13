Denver Broncos 53-man roster prediction after preseason opener
- Notable veterans in secondary let go?
- How many WRs will make it?
- More free agents on the way?
EDGE players: 4 (38/53)
Frank Clark
Randy Gregory
Jonathon Cooper
Nik Bonitto
The Broncos also have Baron Browning on the PUP at this position group, but the latest word is that Baron won't be ready to go until sometime in October after an arthroscopic knee procedure. Even if/when Browning comes back from that, this has been a position of tremendous volatility for the Broncos in recent years. They have had some of the best EDGE play in the league from guys like Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, and then they've had guys like Anthony Chickillo and Jonathan Kongbo taking actual NFL snaps.
Given the fact that injuries have been such an issue, I won't be shocked if the Broncos are looking for more players here as well, or maybe they like some of the guys they have in-house more than we know. The one player I really struggled to keep off this list was Aaron Patrick, a special teams ace who is coming back from injury. But he didn't play against the Cardinals and that seems concerning for a guy whose roster spot doesn't feel truly guaranteed.
Inside Linebacker: 4 (42/53)
Alex Singleton
Josey Jewell
Drew Sanders
Justin Strnad
The season-ending injury suffered by Jonas Griffith has paved the way for Justin Strnad to make this roster, or perhaps an undrafted player like Seth Benson out of Iowa. Benson looked good in the team's preseason opener and if he can prove he's regular season ready on special teams, you never know.
But for now, this seems like a solid group. And it feels like the Broncos could keep just four EDGE players on the roster thanks to the presence of rookie Drew Sanders, who can float between positions if need be.