Denver Broncos 53-man roster prediction after preseason opener

Tight end: 4 (20/53)
Adam Trautman
Greg Dulcich
Chris Manhertz
Nate Adkins
I really wanted Albert Okwuegbunam to make this roster, but I don't think it's going to happen. The one guy that's really hard to leave off as of right now is rookie Nate Adkins. We might see him make the team as a fourth TE/FB when all is said and done.
But I feel confident that these three guys are making it and we'll have to wait and see if the Broncos do shuffling elsewhere on the roster to accommodate a player like Adkins. He was really good in the preseason opener and has turned heads at camp.
Offensive Line: 9 (29/53)
Garett Bolles
Mike McGlinchey
Ben Powers
Quinn Meinerz
Lloyd Cushenberry
Cam Fleming
Luke Wattenberg
Isaiah Prince
Alex Palczewski
For the first time in a while, I'm projecting nine offensive linemen on the final 53-man roster. Sean Payton has typically kept eight, but with a few exceptions.
The reason for this right now is that I just don't know where the team is going to go with its backup tackle spots. Cam Fleming could very well be needed to start at left tackle based on what we saw from Garett Bolles in the preseason opener. Not to mention, Mike McGlinchey is out injured right now and even though he's expected back in Week 1, the Broncos have clearly been warned that they might need the extra bodies at tackle.
Luke Wattenberg looks like the top backup center at this point, and he can also play guard. Fleming can play guard as well.
Isaiah Prince was the "starting" right tackle in place of McGlinchey, and you have to think the Broncos are really giving him a fair shot with Cam Fleming listed as the clear and obvious backup tackle in both spots on the initial depth chart release. Behind Prince is rookie Alex Palczewski, a rookie free agent out of Illinois who apparently has really impressed the Broncos so far. At least, according to former Broncos OT Ryan Harris, who spoke with someone on the team who told him that (which he stated during the game on the broadcast).
Could the Broncos keep only eight? Yes. Could they keep a completely different group than this? Absolutely. This position group will be shuffled plenty as we approach the regular season.