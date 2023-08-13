Denver Broncos 53-man roster prediction after preseason opener
Wide receiver: 6 (16/53)
Jerry Jeudy
Courtland Sutton
Brandon Johnson
Marvin Mims
Marquez Callaway
Lil'Jordan Humphrey/Jalen Virgil/Montrell Washington***
I'm not trying to take the easy way out on this one. I truthfully can't decide between Humphrey, Virgil, and Washington for that sixth spot. Heck, I don't think you can really count anyone out for that spot at this point. The Broncos' wide receiver group was shaken up majorly when Tim Patrick went down for the year. That opened up the WR3 position which, for the time being, seems to be filled by Brandon Johnson.
Johnson, however, is now nursing another ankle injury. This one is not as severe as the one that knocked him out last preseason, but it's knocked him out nonetheless. But he seemed to be pretty deliberately listed as the 3rd receiver on the team in the Broncos' initial depth chart release.
Marvin Mims is making the team, but he's also been nursing a hamstring since the beginning of camp, which leads me to believe there could be a decent chance of Montrell Washington making the final roster. Washington has been steadily making plays in training camp. he looked good as the punt returner against Arizona. I might lean in his direction for that sixth receiver spot at this point but Jalen Virgil also brings value offensively and may play more special teams.
But Lil'Jordan Humphrey knows this offense and has the body type to be an effective blocker for the Broncos as they seek to run the ball down other teams' throats. He's also got nice value as a receiver.
What will this decision boil down to? Or will the Broncos maybe choose to keep two of the guys mentioned and let go of Marquez Callaway? Will they scour the waiver wire or trade market here?
I think I have more questions than answers at this point.