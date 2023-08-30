Broncos 53-man roster: 3 players team should consider claiming on waivers
- The Broncos currently have only four wide receivers on the roster
- Offensive line and cornerback could be addressed by combing through the players released around the league
Bradley Roby, Cornerback
This would certainly be an interesting move and it would fit the theme of Sean Payton turning to players on his old New Orleans roster for help. Roby spent the last two seasons with the Saints but we all remember that he was once a first-round pick of the Broncos.
Roby spent four seasons in Denver before leaving as a free agent to sign with the Houston Texans following the 2018 season.
Roby is now 31 years old and his best football could be behind him, but as a rotational guy who comes in to play situational football, there is no doubt he can still help a team. In fact, it was a surprise to see that the Saints cut him as he was playing pretty well this summer and he had his name come up as a potential trade candidate.
Roby would be a much better cover guy than Tremon Smith and could help hold the fort down, at the very least, until K'Waun Williams and Riley Moss are both at 100 percent for the Broncos.
There could be several teams interested in Roby's services, but the Broncos should at least give this idea some thought.