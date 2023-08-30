Broncos 53-man roster: 3 players team should consider claiming on waivers
- The Broncos currently have only four wide receivers on the roster
- Offensive line and cornerback could be addressed by combing through the players released around the league
Hakeem Adeniji, Offensive Tackle
Even if the Broncos bring back Quinn Bailey, the offensive line still looks a bit shallow. The only other tackle behind Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey is Cam Fleming. The team decided to keep both Alex Forsyth and Luke Wattenberg, which had to be seen as a surprise.
The Broncos should pursue another offensive tackle, and with undrafted free agent Palczewski potentially missing the start of the season, more help could be needed. Guys like Isaiah Prince and Demontrey Jacobs could also be practice squad candidates, as they have been in the system, but Hakeem Adeniji is an experienced hand who could slide in and even start a game if need be.
Adeniji was a sixth-round pick out of Kansas in 2020 and has spent the last three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals where he has played in 31 games while making 14 starts. He was also one of the starting guards for the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
Adeniji is not a player to rant and rave over if he were to be signed, but experience along the offensive line is something that should not be taken for granted, particularly for a Broncos team that has already been hammered by the injury bug in 2023.
Behind Fleming, the other three backup offensive linemen on the roster — Wattenberg, Forsyth and Palczewski — have a combined total of one career start.