Broncos 53-man roster: 3 fringe players team got right, 2 that were wrong
- Broncos trade tight end, send a seventh-rounder to New Orleans for a new kicker
- Multiple undrafted players make the final roster
- What other moves could we still see?
Roster move the Broncos got right: JL Skinner, Safety
A big round of applause here, because JL Skinner most likely would not have cleared waivers if he was let go. The Broncos found a possible hidden gem in the sixth-round of this year's draft and went with a surprising six safeties on the final roster.
Skinner and Delarrin Turner-Yell both just played too good and this Broncos team, unlike teams in the past, certainly seems to value the kind of play guys like this can bring to the special teams side of things.
The Broncos will now look to develop Skinner into a player who can see the field in sub packages down the road, giving aid to Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns and the veteran, Kareem Jackson. He could also be seen as a potential future replacement for one of those players.
Skinner is a player the Broncos likely forecasted for the practice squad as one they could bring along slowly, but had he hit waivers, all 31 other teams would have had a chance to bring him in and put him on the fast track and that almost certainly would have happened as he flashed some great potential this summer.
Good move to keep Skinner.