Broncos 53-man roster: 3 fringe players team got right, 2 that were wrong
- Broncos trade tight end, send a seventh-rounder to New Orleans for a new kicker
- Multiple undrafted players make the final roster
- What other moves could we still see?
Roster move the Broncos got wrong: The wide receiver position
This was the most talked about position on the team this offseason and the Broncos, who had countless receivers on the roster entering training camp, are down to just four. Yes, four, and one of those is Jerry Jeudy, who won't be available to start the season.
The Broncos went with Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr. and Brandon Johnson. Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway, who did next to nothing with the team, definitely played his way off the roster. But it was a bit of a shock to see the team let go of him and Lil'Jordan Humphrey on Tuesday.
It does seem obvious that the Broncos will put some players on short-term injured reserve (Jeudy, Williams and Alex Palczewski are all possibilities) and that will allow them to bring someone like Callaway or Humphrey back if they clear waivers. Or, they could add a wide receiver that another team dropped.
It just seems like the team is going to need more firepower through the air for Russell Wilson to get going. Injuries to Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Jalen Virgil really put the team in a bind, but if it were me, I definitely would have favored either Callaway or Humphrey over Tremon Smith.
We will wait to see what the team does to upgrade this spot, because this can't be how it goes into the season.