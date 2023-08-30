Broncos 53-man roster: 3 fringe players team got right, 2 that were wrong
- Broncos trade tight end, send a seventh-rounder to New Orleans for a new kicker
- Multiple undrafted players make the final roster
- What other moves could we still see?
Roster move the Broncos got right: Jaleel McLaughlin, Running Back
After the second preseason game, it was clear that the Broncos had to find a spot on the roster for the small, undrafted running back out of Youngstown State, Jaleel McLaughlin. Fortunately, they didn't mess that up.
McLaughlin led the entire NFL with four preseason touchdowns and he looked like a ball of electricity every time he was on the field this summer. Coming into training camp, it seemed that Tyler Badie had the inside track on the No. 3 running back spot, but McLaughlin took that away.
Badie was among the many cuts made by the team, but he should be a clear addition to the practice squad so long as he clears waivers.
McLaughlin will now be the guy behind Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. He should be expected to see regular work this season as Payton is known to favor a diverse committee in his backfield.