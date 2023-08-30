Broncos 53-man roster: 3 fringe players team got right, 2 that were wrong
- Broncos trade tight end, send a seventh-rounder to New Orleans for a new kicker
- Multiple undrafted players make the final roster
- What other moves could we still see?
Roster move the Broncos got wrong: Tremon Smith, Cornerback
The Broncos chose to keep cornerback Tremon Smith on the final roster, a move not many predicted after the way he played this summer. Let's be clear. He didn't play good since being signed as a free agent this offseason. Like, at all.
The Broncos would have incurred a $1.8 million dead cap hit if Smith was cut and the injuries to K'Waun Williams and Riley Moss certainly complicate matters. There is also the fact that Smith can be used as a return man as he has done that throughout his five-year career, particularly with Montrell Washington being let go.
But is he THAT valuable to this team?
The Broncos have Patrick Surtain, Damarri Mathis, Ja'Quan McMillian and Essang Bassey to go along with Williams and Moss when they are healthy. Smith just seems like excess baggage, especially when you look at how bare the wide receiver depth chart is.
Hopefully, Smith can contribute in the return game. If not, I see no other reason to have kept him around.