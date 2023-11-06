Denver Broncos 5 way too early offseason needs in 2024
What are the 5 biggest needs for the Broncos in the 2024 offseason?
By Amir Farrell
4. Outside linebacker
It is no secret that the Broncos have struggled to generate much pressure at all from their edge rushers ever since trading away former first-round pick Bradley Chubb in 2022. In 2023, the Broncos' pass rush averages the highest average time to record pressure in the NFL at 2.77 seconds. The unit is eight milliseconds worse than the Atlanta Falcons who are ranked 31st above them. In simpler terms, the Broncos' pass rushers are very bad at creating pressure.
Denver's outside linebackers are near the bottom of the league as well in pressure rate, according to ESPN's data. Despite second-year edge Nik Bonitto accumulating 4.5 sacks through a two-game stretch and Jonathon Cooper looking like a complete player to start the season, the Broncos are truly missing a No. 1 option in their edge room. At the moment, Denver has multiple reliable pass rushers as second options including Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper. However, the defense has been in dire need of an alpha pass rusher in the room who can show up on an every-down basis like Von Miller once did for the team.
5. Tight end
With second-year player Greg Dulcich dealing with a whirlwind of hamstring injuries and being stuck on the injured reserve, it is fair to say the Broncos missed with their third-round draft selection out of UCLA. The 23-year-old tight end has not panned out for the team and seems to be another player who could have a promising career riddled with injuries.
Going into the season, Sean Payton and the Broncos' coaching staff had high hopes and plans for Dulcich in year two however, the margin between Dulcich and Adam Trautman in the passing game has been an impactful one, and not in a good way. Having multiple efficient and strong blockers in the tight end room, the Broncos are gravely missing a true first-option receiving tight end who can take the pressure off of the team's receivers.