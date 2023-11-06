Denver Broncos 5 way too early offseason needs in 2024
What are the 5 biggest needs for the Broncos in the 2024 offseason?
By Amir Farrell
2. Cornerback
Cornerback is unquestionably a massive need for the Broncos in 2024. Second-year corner Damarri Mathis unfortunately is in the midst of a historically poor sophomore slump and has already been benched for veteran versatile defensive back Fabian Moreau midway through the season. Unfortunately for Mathis, his days as a starter in Denver are likely in the past, and will probably only see the majority of his playing time on special teams from here on out.
Therefore, with Moreau covering the other side of the field opposite of Patrick Surtain ll, the Broncos are truly one injury away from another disaster in the room. While the team did draft Riley Moss, who the front office is very high on, corner will still be a main priority for the Broncos general manager in 2024, whether it be via free agency and/or the draft.
3. Interior defensive line
Broncos veteran nose tackle D.J. Jones has simply not lived to expectations and has not been as great of a run defender this season as he was in his first year with the Broncos in 2022. In addition, with veteran nose tackle Mike Purcell set to hit free agency in 2024, nose tackle will be a significant need. Along with nose tackle, defensive end will need to be a massive focus heading into the offseason. Starting defensive end Jonathan Harris has arguably been the worst starter on the team, possibly excluding Damarri Mathis, and has been a complete non-factor.
In 320 defensive snaps, Harris has not registered a single sack, pressure, or hurry all season. Just one quarterback hit the entire year. Free agent addition Zach Allen has been the only bright spot on the defensive line and is quite impressive in doing so considering he has virtually no help from the other interior pass rushers. The defensive line is definitely the weakest position group on the team as a whole and will need to be a focus early in the draft. Denver's best bet is becoming younger up front.