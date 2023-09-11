Denver Broncos 5 stock up, 4 stock down following brutal loss in season opener
Which Denver Broncos players had their stock trend up or down following their performance in the regular season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders?
By Amir Farrell
QB Russell Wilson
In his 2023 debut under head coach Sean Payton, Russell Wilson was cooking early and often and already appears to be miles more confident and comfortable behind Denver's new offensive line. Payton drew up multiple plays during the game that were designed to get Wilson moving outside of the pocket where he plays his best football.
Wilson, 34, finished the game with 27 completions out of 34 pass attempts for 177 yards and two touchdowns through the air. His 79% completion in the game was very reminiscent of QB Drew Brees' accuracy during his time in New Orleans running plays for Sean Payton. Despite the loss, you can't help but be excited and encouraged by Wilson's performance after all the doubt and criticism he received in 2022. For what it's worth, the blame for the Week 1 loss does not fall on the offense.
CB Patrick Surtain ll
"He's not there yet!", exclaimed Raiders WR Davante Adams in last year's matchup referring to Broncos CB Patrick Surtain ll. Well I think after Sunday's third matchup between the two, Surtain ll is in fact "there". The All-Pro and Pro-Bowl CB allowed just two receptions for 11 yards in pass coverage when shadowing Adams in the season opener.
Despite the secondary not having its best day, Surtain ll was stellar in coverage all game long and made it difficult for Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo to throw the ball his way. The biggest question heading into year three for Surtain ll: Can he replicate the success from his previous season? He gave every bit of evidence possible indicating that this season will be another All-Pro year in the orange and blue.
LT Garett Bolles/LG Ben Powers
One of the biggest concerns regarding the play of both offensive linemen Garett Bolles and Ben Powers consisted of their pass protection on the left side of the offensive line, especially following their poor showing during the preseason against the Arizona Cardinals. However, after Sunday's performance against a tough Raiders defensive line, they put those worries to sleep. Wilson rarely had much pressure from his blindside when throwing the football which was very key to his accuracy as a passer. The Broncos' starting left tackle and left guard definitely played up to their respective contracts on Sunday evening.