Denver Broncos 5 stock up, 3 stock down following Week 7 win vs. Packers
Who's stock is trending up or down this week following a win over the Green Bay Packers?
By Amir Farrell
Denver Broncos Stock Down:
CB Damarri Mathis
Losing your starting job just seven weeks into your second career season is definitely not ideal and following Fabian Moreau's impressive performance, it's safe to say cornerback Damarri Mathis will not be receiving that role back anytime soon. Through the first six games of the season, Mathis was one of the worst-ranked corners in all of football and is not a fit at all for Vance Joseph's defensive scheme. There is still a lot of football left in the season meaning that Mathis will have chances to prove himself as a solidified starter once again in this league however, his confidence surely has taken a left turn after his frustrating start to the season.
LB Alex Singleton
While veteran linebacker Alex Singleton did lead the team in tackles during Sunday's affair, he definitely could have accumulated more than 11 tackles. Not that the fifth-year linebacker needs to bring in more tackles, but the tackling itself is what the issue has been for the first seven games. Singleton has consistently struggled against virtually any running back to successfully secure tackles and use proper fundamentals when attempting to bring the ball carrier to the ground.
It has been a glaring issue that has not been mentioned enough. Rest assured, there is a long season ahead meaning that the issue can be cleaned up during practice with the proper coaching however, needs to be addressed as soon as possible.
WR Marvin Mims Jr.
For whatever reason, second-round rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. continues to have little-to-no involvement in the offense's plans and received just one target through all four quarters while hardly seeing the field. Denver's 2023 rookie draft class has received very little playing time and seems to be very questionable given the 2-5 start to the season.
With the playoff hopes likely gone for the Broncos, it would seem logical to heavily target Mims Jr. in the passing game to grow his development rather than wasting his rookie campaign. Perhaps head coach Sean Payton was using this game to boost the trade value of fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton?