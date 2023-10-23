Denver Broncos 5 stock up, 3 stock down following Week 7 win vs. Packers
Who's stock is trending up or down this week following a win over the Green Bay Packers?
By Amir Farrell
In a game they entered as clear underdogs, the Denver Broncos prevailed as winners in the Week 7 contest versus the Green Bay Packers improving their record to 2-5 on the season. While it certainly was not the prettiest of efforts, the Broncos grab a much-needed win against a well-coached Packers team and hope to carry the momentum against their division foe, the Kansas City Chiefs at home next Sunday evening.
In the last 10 matchups in which the Broncos held a lead at halftime, every single game resulted in a loss for Denver. Fortunately, the streak was broken on Sunday night courtesy of a late team rally to keep the season's hopes alive.
Denver Broncos Stock Up following close win over Packers:
RB Javonte Williams
Third-year running back Javonte Williams had himself the best game of the season for the Broncos on Sunday. The North Carolina product rushed 15 attempts for 82 yards and added three receptions for 14 yards. Williams was consistently breaking tackles and was making the most out of his opportunities. It's safe to say that Williams has looked the healthiest and most comfortable he has since his brutal knee injury in 2022. Rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin and Javonte Williams are already making quite the pair as a one-two punch.
CB Fabian Moreau
Broncos cornerback Fabian Moreau deserves a lot of credit for Denver's defensive success on Sunday. Earning the starting nod over second-year corner Damarri Mathis, Moreau stepped in and immediately made an impact in the secondary. His veteran presence and lockdown coverage was desperately needed in place of Mathis and proved to pay dividends to Packers quarterback Jordan Love's poor showing. Moreau, who the Broncos signed late in the offseason, has bounced from special teams to nickel and to outside and has been an underrated signing for the organization up to this point.